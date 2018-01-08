Oprah for President? Celebs React to Her Possible Candidacy
One thing that everyone can agree on from the 2018 Golden Globes is that Oprah Winfrey without a doubt stole the show with the incredible speech she gave to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
The 63-year-old media mogul and actress now has people all across the country hoping she will run for president in 2020, and many celebs are included in that group.
Lady Gaga is among the stars who have already said Oprah has their vote.
So, would Oprah actually run? Her longtime partner Stedman Graham actually says she would!
“It’s up to the people,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”
Oprah for president? She’s got my vote.
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 8, 2018
If @Oprah ran for president in 2020, she is every person. She has been poor & now rich. She is also a self made Billionaire. She has a grasp of the issues as she used to cover local politics. She can articulate any issue and she has mass appeal beyond race & gender.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 8, 2018
Quick poll .@Oprah for #POTUS … is this a thing yet? Can it please be?
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) January 8, 2018
i get that today's conversation is all about whether oprah is running for president in 2020, but CAN WE PLEASE TACKLE 2018 MIDTERMS BEFORE WE GET TO THAT CAN OF WORMS please & thanks
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 8, 2018
I will now officially divide time like this : Everything that happened before @Oprah speech : Everything that will happen after.
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018
Dear Oprah, run for president please!
— Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) January 8, 2018
Interviewed 1000s of people in my career, none more impressive than @Oprah.
If she runs for President, don’t underestimate her. #Globes
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2018
*NEW COLUMN*
Run, @Oprah, run. Trump proved America will elect politically inexperienced billionaire TV superstars as President & you're massively more popular. https://t.co/ib3p8rgWEJ pic.twitter.com/ZhqzYI4QZc
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2018
Dear Lord in heaven, please let this happen #Oprah2020
— michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 8, 2018
Oprah for president.
— Finn Wittrock (@FinnWittrock) January 8, 2018
Um hi I passed out after the Oprah speech from the sheer glory of it and just came to. Is she the president now? JUST SAY YES I NEED THE ANSWER TO BE YES.
— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 8, 2018
I cannot exaggerate how Trump has hurt this nation, its faith in its own goodness and values. I cannot exaggerate how frightening it is that he and his cohorts don't care about Russian interference. We need to hope that President Oprah will indeed inaugurate a Restoration.
— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) January 8, 2018
Oprah for President 2020, I already voted.
— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) January 8, 2018
Oprah. For. President.
— kate moennig (@katemoennig) January 8, 2018
As I sit here in tears…I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW.
— Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018
Why would anyone living Oprah’s life want to run for President?
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 8, 2018
What is the best part about Oprah running for president? She can announce it by telling everybody to look under their seats!#Oprah2020
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 8, 2018