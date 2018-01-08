Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 6:04 pm

Oprah for President? Celebs React to Her Possible Candidacy

Oprah for President? Celebs React to Her Possible Candidacy

One thing that everyone can agree on from the 2018 Golden Globes is that Oprah Winfrey without a doubt stole the show with the incredible speech she gave to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 63-year-old media mogul and actress now has people all across the country hoping she will run for president in 2020, and many celebs are included in that group.

Lady Gaga is among the stars who have already said Oprah has their vote.

So, would Oprah actually run? Her longtime partner Stedman Graham actually says she would!

“It’s up to the people,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

Find out what Oprah‘s BFF Gayle King thought of the speech as well!

Click inside to read a lot more tweets…

Photos: Getty
    WOW. Whether you’re Republican or Democratic, you can’t deny that Oprah vs. Trump would be one hell of an interesting campaign cycle.

  • rubie

    I would love it, I would vote for her and campaign for her….Totally!!!

  • Phil the Donahue

    i love that the USA’s highest office in the land requires no skills in policy or government to qualify for the job. Maybe I’ll run for local police chief, you know just for the hell of it. Having said that, I’d rather have Oprah as president than 99.9 per cent of the people who are qualified to do that job because they seem to be complete morons at life. Oprah, however, knows how to do life. Guess we need ourselves a President who wants to help the poor live better.

  • DEADP00L

    Pure and absolute nepotism.

    Sorry but I am done with Hollywood screwing this nation over. WE have actual people who have dedicated their whole lives to the service of We The People. If Oprah wants to run for anything, she should run for state legislative office. Represent her district and you know, do the actual WORK that so many of our people do?

    Let her run as a senator for her own district and represent her state before she thinks of representing all of our states.

    Come on people. WTF?

    One speech and that qualifies does it? Really? Who are these infantile children pretending to be adults? You all do know that Trump is a disaster BECAUSE he never once in his life held a political office?

    But you all want to put blinders on and be irrational with this?

    No I’m sorry but this has gone on long enough.

    Pick an actual person who has FOR DECADES dedicated their lives to our country. Preferably someone who opposed the Iraq war in particular.

  • DEADP00L

    She supported the Iraq war and shilled for tax dodging and nullifying the estate tax oh and she’s pals with Henry Kissinger.