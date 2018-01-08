Oprah for President? Celebs React to Her Possible Candidacy

One thing that everyone can agree on from the 2018 Golden Globes is that Oprah Winfrey without a doubt stole the show with the incredible speech she gave to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 63-year-old media mogul and actress now has people all across the country hoping she will run for president in 2020, and many celebs are included in that group.

Lady Gaga is among the stars who have already said Oprah has their vote.

So, would Oprah actually run? Her longtime partner Stedman Graham actually says she would!

“It’s up to the people,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

Find out what Oprah‘s BFF Gayle King thought of the speech as well!

Oprah for president? She’s got my vote. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 8, 2018 If @Oprah ran for president in 2020, she is every person. She has been poor & now rich. She is also a self made Billionaire. She has a grasp of the issues as she used to cover local politics. She can articulate any issue and she has mass appeal beyond race & gender. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 8, 2018 Quick poll .@Oprah for #POTUS … is this a thing yet? Can it please be? — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) January 8, 2018

Click inside to read a lot more tweets…