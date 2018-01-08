Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Are Picture Perfect at Golden Globes 2018 Party

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are one hot couple!

The engaged couple stopped by HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Sunday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

Paris wrote a sweet message to Chris after getting all dolled up for the party.

“Never underestimate the importance of having a person in your life who can always make you smile & feel unconditionally & truly loved every waking moment of your life,” she posted on Instagram.

FYI: Paris is wearing Elie Madi.