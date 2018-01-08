Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Pink Singing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2018!

Pink Singing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2018!

Pink will be singing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl!

The news was announced on the NFL network’s popular morning show, Good Morning Football, just moments ago.

Past National Anthem singers at the biggest football game of the year include Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, and more.

Justin Timberlake was previously announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer this year – but he hasn’t dished any details on the show just yet!

The Super Bowl will air live from Minnesota on Sunday (February 4).
