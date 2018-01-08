Pregnant Hilarie Burton Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing Black to Support Time's Up!

Hilarie Burton is adding her support to the Time’s Up initiative! (And her unborn daughter’s support, too!)

The pregnant 35-year-old actress voiced her solidarity with those joining the movement to encourage awareness of gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment via her Twitter on Sunday night (January 7).

“#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo of herself wearing black and cradling her baby bump.

