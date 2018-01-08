Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein &amp; Spacey at Globes (Video)

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 2:20 am

Pregnant Hilarie Burton Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing Black to Support Time's Up!

Pregnant Hilarie Burton Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing Black to Support Time's Up!

Hilarie Burton is adding her support to the Time’s Up initiative! (And her unborn daughter’s support, too!)

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilarie Burton

The pregnant 35-year-old actress voiced her solidarity with those joining the movement to encourage awareness of gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment via her Twitter on Sunday night (January 7).

“#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo of herself wearing black and cradling her baby bump.

See the post below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter: @hilarieburton
Posted to: Hilarie Burton, Pregnant Celebrities, Time's Up

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • LittlePaperStars

    Do you continually have to preface the name of every celebrity who’s expecting with ‘Pregnant’ ? They’re still them, they just happen to be pregnant, and its fairly obvious

  • Shonna


    Goo-g-le is paying $97 p-e-r hour,wi-t-h weekly pa-y-outs.You can also ava-i-l this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 th-i-s last four weeks..w-i-th-out any doubt it’s the most-comfort-a-ble job I have ever done .. It so-u-nds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you d-o-n’t check it
    !wx72d:
    ♥Y♥W♥Q♥F♥K♥X♥Z♥O♥V♥U♥B♥I♥N♥Q♥V♥C♥Y♥M♥D♥B♥Q♥Q♥Y♥F♥M♥Q♥T♥H♥B♥D♥F♥P
    >>>>> http://GoogleTeamSiteUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ♥Y♥W♥Q♥F♥K♥X♥Z♥O♥V♥U♥B♥I♥N♥Q♥V♥C♥Y♥M♥D♥B♥Q♥Q♥Y♥F♥M♥Q♥T♥H♥B♥D♥F♥P:::::!wx72!jweh