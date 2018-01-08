Roseanne Barr Explains Why Her Character Supports Donald Trump on 'Roseanne' Revival

Roseanne Barr is getting real about how her politics will impact the upcoming Roseanne revival.

The 65-year-old actress stepped out at the show’s panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 8) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was joined by the cast including John Goodman, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Ames McNamera, Emma Kenney and Jayden Rey.

During the panel, Roseanne explained why her character on the show is a Donald Trump supporter.

“In The Rosanne Show, I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in. I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic. And, in fact, it was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American,” she said.