Mon, 08 January 2018 at 11:08 pm

Roseanne Barr Explains Why Her Character Supports Donald Trump on 'Roseanne' Revival

Roseanne Barr Explains Why Her Character Supports Donald Trump on 'Roseanne' Revival

Roseanne Barr is getting real about how her politics will impact the upcoming Roseanne revival.

The 65-year-old actress stepped out at the show’s panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 8) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was joined by the cast including John Goodman, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Ames McNamera, Emma Kenney and Jayden Rey.

During the panel, Roseanne explained why her character on the show is a Donald Trump supporter.

“In The Rosanne Show, I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in. I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic. And, in fact, it was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American,” she said.
  • Max

    “actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.” alright woman, but you’re telling me supporting Trump doing all those horrible things is American? How sad!

  • tom

    Tell us the horrible things Trump is doing to America?

  • FerCat

    He did not specifically say Trump was doing horrible things to America or Americans. Could be referring to some other country or group.

  • wearing

    lets begin with inciting class and race hatred among our own citizens (including comments rationalizing the kkk), ranting about islam but taking saudi money, worsening relations with pakistan so they’ve gone to chinese instead, attempting to silence or discredit any media that speaks against him, investing in dead energy avenues which puts us behind other countries, misunderstanding climate so that his followers all nod their heads in agreement that it’s a hoax, appointing unqualified heads of government, including education, housing, and environment, misogynistic comments, etc etc.

  • Gigi La Moore

    Won’t be watching.

  • ceeza

    she should have been asked why she scrubbed her tweets like supporting pizzagate

  • Jennifer


  • moody

    Oh please, Obama did more damage to race relations in this country than any president I can remember.

  • jh7058622

    Give me receipts then I’ll believe that. Him saying injustice is in the world and Trump enabling injustice are two totally diffrent things. Trump with his one token minority in his cabinet ass. Keep trying to tell me he’s a wholesome saint and I’ll keep calling you an idiot.

  • moody

    later with the “receipts” nonsense. all you have to do is witness race relations during his second presidency. if you can’t see it, i can’t help you.

  • jh7058622

    You are trying to bring correlation where there isn’t any. Just because he was president while there was a hard time during race relations doesn’t mean he was the cause. If that’s the case then why aren’t you blaming Trump for the actual KLAN RALLY HE CONDONED! Tell me when did Obama ever condone a hate group? If you can’t see your hypocrisy I can’t help you.

  • moody

    i can’t with idiots like you.

  • Amber

    All you have to do is acknowledge slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights movement to know that President Obama was not, and is not responsible for race issues in this country. Racism has a long, ugly history that goes back a lot further than a presidential term.