Sienna Miller & Tom Sturridge Reunite For Snowy Stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are sticking together for their daughter!

The formerly engaged couple were spotted taking a stroll through the snow early Monday (January 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

Earlier in the morning, the friendly exes dropped their five-year-old daughter Marlowe off at school together (not pictured).

Sienna and Tom welcomed Marlowe back in 2012 but called off their engagement in 2015.

Since then, they’ve been co-parenting the little girl and are open about being on good terms with one another.