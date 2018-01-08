Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Girlfriend Maika Monroe Couple Up at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe made it a date night at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 25-year-old Stranger Things actor and the 24-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actress hit the black carpet at the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Maika looked stunning in a sheer beaded black dress with cut-out sleeves and gold details.

They were joined by Joe‘s Stranger Things co-stars Natalia Dyer and Dacre Montgomery.

FYI: Joe is wearing Giorgio Armani. Maika is wearing J. Mendel with Buccellati jewelry. Natalia is wearing Giambattista Valli and Sophia Webster pumps. Dacre is wearing Giorgio Armani.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Keery, Maika Monroe, and more at the party…