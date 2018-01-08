Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:14 pm

'The Bachelor' 2018: Arie's Top 18 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2018: Arie's Top 18 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from night one of The Bachelor!!!

After The Bachelor‘s second rose ceremony of the season, Arie Luyendyk Jr. had to send some contestants home!

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was cut first!

Arie began the episode with 21 women, taking two lucky ladies on one-on-one dates and took an additional 15 women on a group date!

At the rose ceremony, he eliminated three contestants, leaving just 18 women vying for his heart.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 18 contestants…
Photos: ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

