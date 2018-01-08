Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 6:13 pm

'The Bachelor' 2018: Arie's Top 21 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2018: Arie's Top 21 Contestants Revealed!

As we head into the second week of Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor, take a moment to see the 21 ladies still vying for his heart!

The season began with 29 contestants and eight women were eliminated on night one during the rose ceremony directly following the first cocktail party.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was cut first!

The preview for the upcoming episodes showed that we are in store for plenty of drama this season, as if we expected anything less from the beloved ABC franchise. Make sure to tune in on Monday nights!

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 21 contestants…
Photos: ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

