Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 5:44 pm

Troye Sivan Announces New Single 'My My My!' Out Thursday

Troye Sivan has announced that his new single “My My My!” will be released this week!

The song will drop on Wednesday night (January 10) at 9pm PST. The official artwork features a photo snapped by Stuart Winecoff.

Troye has been teasing his new music for the past couple weeks and this will be the lead single from his upcoming sophomore album.

2018 will be a big year for Troye as not only will we get new music from him, he will also be seen on the big screen in the upcoming movie Boy Erased!
