Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 7:21 pm

Uma Thurman Supports Time's Up While Backstage on Broadway

Uma Thurman throws her hands in the air while showing her support for the Time’s Up movement while backstage at her play The Parisian Woman on Sunday (January 7) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement and her response to Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged actions made headlines back in November.

Uma wasn’t able to join the rest of the Time’s Up pioneers at the Golden Globes this weekend as she’s starring on Broadway at the moment, but she made sure to show her support from the other coast.

“girl pile, in support of all. #timesup #notmenow #stophate #staytuned love only love, we will cross over everything else. 📷Dorian Mckaie,” Uma captioned a photo on Instagram that showed her and her friends watching the Globes together.

Get your tickets now to see Uma in The Parisian Woman, playing on Broadway through March 11.

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on

