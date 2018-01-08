Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:02 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from night one of The Bachelor!!!

The second rose ceremony of The Bachelor just wrapped up and Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent three women home.

The episode featured the season’s first one-one-one dates and a celebrity appearance from Rachel Zoe.

Arie also took fifteen women on a group date that ended with one woman heading to the hospital!

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home…
Photos: ABC
The Bachelor

