Zoey Deutch Joins Halston Sage & Kaitlyn Dever at InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Zoey Deutch flashes a smile as she hits the red carpet at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old Why Him? actress looked pretty in a long-sleeved, short dress as she arrived at the party.

Other ladies spotted attending the event included Chloe Bennet, Arielle Kebbel, Halston Sage, and Kaitlyn Dever.

FYI: Kaitlyn is wearing a Valentino dress.

