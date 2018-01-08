Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 2:41 am

Zoey Deutch Joins Halston Sage & Kaitlyn Dever at InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Zoey Deutch Joins Halston Sage & Kaitlyn Dever at InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Zoey Deutch flashes a smile as she hits the red carpet at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old Why Him? actress looked pretty in a long-sleeved, short dress as she arrived at the party.

Other ladies spotted attending the event included Chloe Bennet, Arielle Kebbel, Halston Sage, and Kaitlyn Dever.

FYI: Kaitlyn is wearing a Valentino dress.

