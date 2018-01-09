BAFTAs Nominations 2018 – Full List Announced!

The 2018 BAFTA nominees were announced earlier this morning!

The Shape Of Water has the most nominees this year at the British award show with a total of 12 including Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Darkest Hour each received nine nominations each.

The BAFTAs are set to air on February 18.



Outstanding British Film:

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Best Film:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor:

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

​Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhaigh

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor:

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:

The Ghoul (Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten)

I Am Not a Witch (Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan)

Jawbone (Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper)

Kingdom of Us (Lucy Cohen)

Lady Macbeth (Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly)

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best Documentary:

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best Animated Film:

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best Original Music:

Blade Runner 2049 (Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer)

Darkest Hour (Dario Marianelli)

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakin)

Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)

Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)

The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri (Ben Davis)

Best Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Make Up & Hair:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Sound:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Animation:

Have Heart=

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Best British Short Film:

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys