BAFTAs Nominations 2018 – Full List Announced!
The 2018 BAFTA nominees were announced earlier this morning!
The Shape Of Water has the most nominees this year at the British award show with a total of 12 including Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Darkest Hour each received nine nominations each.
The BAFTAs are set to air on February 18, and Just Jared will be live blogging the event. Stay tuned!
Outstanding British Film:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Film:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor:
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress:
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Director:
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhaigh
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor:
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:
The Ghoul (Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten)
I Am Not a Witch (Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan)
Jawbone (Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper)
Kingdom of Us (Lucy Cohen)
Lady Macbeth (Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly)
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best Documentary:
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best Animated Film:
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best Original Music:
Blade Runner 2049 (Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer)
Darkest Hour (Dario Marianelli)
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakin)
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri (Ben Davis)
Best Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Make Up & Hair:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Sound:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Special Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best British Short Animation:
Have Heart=
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Best British Short Film:
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys