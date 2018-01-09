Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 1:58 am

Darren Criss Gets Support From 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele at 'Versace' Premiere

Darren Criss got support from some of his fave ladies at the premiere of his new series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace!

The 30-year-old actor rocked a stylish ensemble for the big night at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (January 8) in Hollywood.

He was joined by his girlfriend Mia Swier, who looked stunning in a flowing tulle dress, and his former Glee co-star Lea Michele, sporting a semi-sheer white and gold lace jumpsuit.

Billie Lourd and Evan Peters also stepped out to show their support.

Other cast members in attendance included Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Edouard Holdener.

Don’t miss American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace when it premieres on January 17 on FX!

FYI: Darren is wearing Emporio Amani. Lea is wearing Elisabetta Franchi with a Lee Savage clutch.

Photos: Getty
Getty
