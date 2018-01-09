Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018

Edgar Ramirez & Penelope Cruz Join Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef at 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Premiere

Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, and Ricky Martin joined forces at the premiere of their new series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace!

The stars hit the red carpet at the event at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (January 8) in Hollywood.

They were joined by their co-stars Darren Criss, Finn Wittrock, Judith Light, Max Greenfield, Cody Fern, Caleb Foote, Mike Farrell, and director Matt Bomer.

Ricky‘s fiance Jwan Yosef also stepped out to show his support, along with EJ Johnson.

The second season of the hit FX show – produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Falchuk, and more – will follow the real-life murder of the fashion designer in July 1997.

Don’t miss American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace when it premieres on January 17! (Watch the trailer here.)

This is it. The Assasination Of Gianni Versace #premiere #acsversace

A post shared by Edgar Ramirez (@edgarramirez25) on

FYI: Penelope is wearing custom Stella McCartney.

45+ pictures inside of Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and more at the premiere…

