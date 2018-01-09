Top Stories
James Franco's TimesTalk Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

James Franco's TimesTalk Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

James Franco‘s upcoming TimesTalk event with The New York Times has been canceled after the actor was accused of sexual harassment.

“The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein,” the Times said in a statement to Variety.

After James won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes and wore a Time’s Up pin, a few women spoke out with allegations against him.

Actress Violet Paley tweeted, “Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?” She said two days later that James called her to offer an apology that she didn’t accept.

Another woman accused James of exploiting her by having her do full nudity in two films for $100 a day. The woman, a former student of Franco, said “I 100% did not feel like I had a choice to say no.”

Pictured inside: James speaking at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

He was at the event with brother Dave Franco to present the award for Best Screenplay to their The Disaster Artist writers Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter.
  • greppinwolf

    Quick… anyone surprised. Nope, didn’t think so. I guess Ally Sheedy can undelete those tweets.

  • wearing

    He’s such a creep. He showed his true colors on Instagram.

  • jh7058622

    I was just waiting for allegations to drop. Surprised it took so long.

  • bree buckley

    Canceled!

  • Jo

    I’m sorry, but why are these accusations “harassment”?
    1) A girl was obviously making out with him in a car and he tried to get her to blow him. Not the first man who’s done this stupid move – you can easily decline.
    2) He may not have known the girl was 17 that he invited somewhere.
    3) He PAID an actress who ACCEPTED that payment to appear in his films.
    This is getting ridiculous.

  • jh7058622

    I agree but he seems like the type who might have more than just these incidents. Michael Douglas’s seems like he is getting extorted. This guy has always seemed like a douchebag. Not saying he’s guilty just that I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more women to come forward.

  • Yamdevyam Yam

    I thought he was gay

  • niagirl

    Yep.

  • cutitout

    This girl is a sad mess. She wrote a story about how she got drunk at 18 as a camp counselor on the 4th of july, started kissing on a drunk 34 year old’s neck then apparently had sex with him and blacked out. She herself could not gauge at the time whether she was raped. She goes on to talk about how after that she started doing drugs and having sex with in her words “anyone she was alone with” Then, there is her instagram account which she is naked or suggestively semi nude in every other picture… this is someone who is not completely well mentally and is clearly having some issues with male female relationships and looking for attention.

