Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Everyday Encounters With Prejudice

The 36-year-old singer stopped by Radio 1 on Saturday (January 6) in London, England.

Jennifer recently opened up about her first-hand experience with racist stereotyping.

“There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the air steward] assumes that I’m [supposed to be] in the back of the plane,” she told Cosmopolitan UK. “That happens a lot. I’m like, ‘No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.’”

“People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles,” she continued. “One time, I was having something moved into my house, and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, ‘There.’ [The moving man] just stood there. When Charles came in, he asked him, ‘So where would you like these things?’ Charles said, ‘She said she wanted it right there. You’re talking to the wrong person.’”

“Stuff like this happens in your own home!” she shared. “I defy all the odds being African American, living in a wealthy neighbourhood and being a working mom. It’s too many foreign things in one person! It’s so ignorant. Race is just one of them. I face them all.”

“I hate that these things have happened, but I’m glad that women are taking a stand for themselves,” she added. “They should have the right to be able to do that. And no one’s power should be able to take over someone else’s. That’s not cool.”