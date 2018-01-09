Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 5:00 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Recount Their Puerto Rico Trip: 'There Is Still A Lot of Work To Be Done'

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Recount Their Puerto Rico Trip: 'There Is Still A Lot of Work To Be Done'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are opening up about their emotional trip to Puerto Rico.

The couple, who helped raise over $25 million for relief efforts, took the trip to see the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Maria “with their own eyes” and see how the funds are being put to use.

“When we flew in, we saw all the blue tarps on the roofs, which is an indication that the roofs haven’t been fixed yet. We had high hopes that it was going to be further along than it is. But there is still a lot of work to be done,” Jennifer said.

Alex later added, “I would wake up and she would be crying looking at social media…It’s one thing to raise money, the other thing is to actually fly down here, feel the warmth of the people, see the beauty of this island.”

Check out all that Jennifer and Alex had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    25 million is excellent. I had no idea they raised that much.