Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Recount Their Puerto Rico Trip: 'There Is Still A Lot of Work To Be Done'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are opening up about their emotional trip to Puerto Rico.

The couple, who helped raise over $25 million for relief efforts, took the trip to see the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Maria “with their own eyes” and see how the funds are being put to use.

“When we flew in, we saw all the blue tarps on the roofs, which is an indication that the roofs haven’t been fixed yet. We had high hopes that it was going to be further along than it is. But there is still a lot of work to be done,” Jennifer said.

Alex later added, “I would wake up and she would be crying looking at social media…It’s one thing to raise money, the other thing is to actually fly down here, feel the warmth of the people, see the beauty of this island.”

Check out all that Jennifer and Alex had to say in the video below…