Jessica Alba's Daughters Give Kisses to Baby Brother Hayes

Jessica Alba‘s kids are too cute!

The 36-year old actress’s daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, gave sweet smooches to their 8-day-old baby brother Hayes on Jessica‘s Instagram Story on Monday (January 8).

“Sister smooches,” Jessica captioned one of the videos, featuring Haven holding Hayes in her arms.

“Oh my gosh, he’s smiling!” Honor says in a second video.

Jessica and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on New Year’s Eve, as they announced with cute Instagram photo.

