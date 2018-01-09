Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Jessica Alba's Daughters Give Kisses to Baby Brother Hayes

Jessica Alba's Daughters Give Kisses to Baby Brother Hayes

Jessica Alba‘s kids are too cute!

The 36-year old actress’s daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, gave sweet smooches to their 8-day-old baby brother Hayes on Jessica‘s Instagram Story on Monday (January 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

“Sister smooches,” Jessica captioned one of the videos, featuring Haven holding Hayes in her arms.

“Oh my gosh, he’s smiling!” Honor says in a second video.

Jessica and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on New Year’s Eve, as they announced with cute Instagram photo.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cash Warren, Celebrity Babies, Haven Warren, Hayes Warren, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr