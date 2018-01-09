Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:00 am

Jessica Chastain Calls Out Alleged 'All the Money in the World' Pay Disparity Between Michelle Williams & Mark Wahlberg

Jessica Chastain is calling out the producers of All the Money in the World for an alleged pay disparity between the film’s stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

You may remember, All the Money in the World originally starred Kevin Spacey and when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct came to light, Christopher Plummer replaced him and reshoots were quickly pulled off ahead of the film’s release date.

Women and Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein first tweeted, “On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot. Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp”

Molly’s Game actress Jessica Chastain responded to the tweet and wrote, “I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film.”

The director of the film, Ridley Scott, did previously say that everyone did the reshoots for free. “Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free,” he previously told USA Today.

  • plez

    Shame on Wahlberg for holding the movie hostage and not being a team player. He knew the production was in a bad place but still made a demand for millions a dollars. Oh my a little piece of the of finely created Wahlberg faux image is being discovered. LOL

  • joshemerson

    Even if he did get paid more, he’s a much MUCH bigger name than Michelle Williams, regardless of how good an actress she is.

  • 777

    I have no issue with him getting a bigger pay. You should pay actors based on their drawing power, not based on gender. She’s a very good actress but doesn’t put buts in the seats.