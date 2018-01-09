Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian to Stop Wearing Big Sunglasses

Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian to Stop Wearing Big Sunglasses

Kanye West had a fashion tip for his wife Kim Kardashian!

The 40-year-old rapper advised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, last year that oversized shades weren’t in style anymore, in favor of tiny frames.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kim said on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Since then, the style has grown in popularity with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more rocking the trend.

ICYMI, watch the new teaser for next week’s KUWTK episode, which teases a “big” announcement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    He should have told her to wear more clothes.

  • Penny

    And weird that he has to email his wife. Strange relationship.

  • patricio rodriguez

    they are like the best of girlfriends…

  • cafeast

    A fat slut should always listen to the advice of her no.1 gay bff.

  • Casey C

    He’s the last person to take fashion advice from. I wear large sunglasses to block out the most sun, couldn’t give a shit about being in vogue or not

  • gwen

    Hi Cindy Sperling!

  • plez

    Kardashians want so bad to be more than just reality stars but that’s all they are. No more than any other Youtuber. Remember last year they tried to make the fanny pack a thing. Didn’t happen.

  • SmartWisdom

    But it hides most of that u-gly face of hers.. Coveralls would be nice to not see her deformed back side..