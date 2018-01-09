Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian to Stop Wearing Big Sunglasses

Kanye West had a fashion tip for his wife Kim Kardashian!

The 40-year-old rapper advised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, last year that oversized shades weren’t in style anymore, in favor of tiny frames.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kim said on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Since then, the style has grown in popularity with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more rocking the trend.

