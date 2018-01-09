Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for 'Phantom Thread' NYC Special Screening!

Keri Russell happily poses alongside Matthew Rhys while attending a special VIP screening of Phantom Thread held at Locande Verde on Monday (January 8) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and her The Americans co-star and real-life partner were joined at the event by director of the flick Paul Thomas Anderson, Rag & Bone chief executive Marcus Wainwright and his wife Glenna Neece, Manchester by the Sea director Kenneth Lonergan, and artist Walton Ford.

Daniel Day-Lewis was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Phantom Thread at the 2018 Golden Globes. Gary Oldman took home the award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.