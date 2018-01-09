Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite with Allison Janney on 'Mom'

Kristin Chenoweth is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of the CBS comedy series Mom!

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress will play “a spiritual advisor to Jaime Pressly‘s Jill. It’s not a healthy relationship; it’s a bit of a con. But she plays something of a guru.”

The characters meet at a weight loss retreat and end up returning home and frustrate Christy (Anna Faris), Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), according to TV Insider.

This will mark a reunion for Kristin and Allison, who worked together on seasons six and seven of The West Wing.