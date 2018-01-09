Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 1:37 am

Liam Neeson & Vera Farminga Premiere 'The Commuter' in NYC

Liam Neeson brought The Commuter to the Big Apple!

The 65-year-old actor stepped out at the film’s premiere on Monday night (January 8) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Neeson

He was joined by his co-stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who brought his wife Dagmara Dominczyk.

The action-thriller flick follows a businessman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

The Commuter is set to hit theaters on January 12th.

10+ pictures inside from The Commuter premiere…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dagmara Dominczyk, Liam Neeson, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

Getty
  • gwen

    I really like his work but I think he may be getting just a little old for these high action parts.

  • Sassy3000

    The movie skips over why this particular character was chosen to do it in the first place. lol
    Why doesn’t Liam ever play a Grandfather? I’m not being a jerk but he is old enough to do so. Being a Grandfather does not mean he can’t do some limited type action films, he’d just need a youth sidekick to do the really grueling parts. Maybe he could just sit back and mentor the young man or woman while they engage in combat. That actually would be funny to see.