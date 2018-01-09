Liam Neeson & Vera Farminga Premiere 'The Commuter' in NYC

Liam Neeson brought The Commuter to the Big Apple!

The 65-year-old actor stepped out at the film’s premiere on Monday night (January 8) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who brought his wife Dagmara Dominczyk.

The action-thriller flick follows a businessman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

The Commuter is set to hit theaters on January 12th.

