Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:15 am

Margot Robbie Wants to Master This Unique Skill!

Margot Robbie Wants to Master This Unique Skill!

Margot Robbie is gracing the cover of Elle magazine’s February 2018 issue, on newsstands January 16.

On directing: “I still love acting. But I’ve spent the last 10 years on a film set, and I realized that if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making decisions.”

On the first highlight of her career: “When I got to New York for the first time, I took my first paycheck, walked straight into Tiffany’s on Fifth Avenue, and bought an airplane charm that goes on my bracelet. It was the best feeling ever. I got my little blue box, and I got it for myself.”

On which skill she wants to master: “I recently bought fire-twirling poles, because I really want to get good at it. When I was backpacking in the Philippines, there were heaps of fire twirlers on the beach, and it was so cool. I was like, Wow, I really want to do that!”

For more from Margot, visit Elle.com.

FYI: Margot is wearing Coach 1941 on the cover.
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie elle magazine 01
margot robbie elle magazine 02
margot robbie elle magazine 03
margot robbie elle magazine 04
margot robbie elle magazine 05
margot robbie elle magazine 06

Credit: Alexi Lubomirski
Posted to: Magazine, Margot Robbie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr