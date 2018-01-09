Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 11:25 pm

Meryl Streep Kisses Robert De Niro While Being Honored at NBR Awards 2018!

Meryl Streep Kisses Robert De Niro While Being Honored at NBR Awards 2018!

While accepting the honor for Best Actress by Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep gave Rob a kiss on the lips!

During the event, Stephen Coblert hit the stage to honor Greta Gerwig with Best Director for Lady Bird.

Julianne Margulies honored Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins with the Spotlight Award, while Isabelle Huppert presented Foxtrot director Samuel Maoz with the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Tina Fey as hit the stage to present Tom Hanks with the Best Actor honor for his role in The Post.

Also in attendance at the event was The Florida Project star Willem Dafoe.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty
