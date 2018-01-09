Meryl Streep On Oprah's Possible Presidential Candidacy: 'Where Do I Send The Check?'

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks make a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (January 9), and react to the many hopes for Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020 after her incredible speech at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“Where do I send the check?,” the 68-year-old actress told Ellen.

“While she was speaking, out on the patio at the [Beverly] Hilton hotel… the waters separated in the pool,” Tom added. “Some of the staff were walking down along the tile from the deep-end and up and getting out. It stayed there for awhile and then it pushed back in. But she did part the waters right there — it was very, very impressive.”

“Yep, that’s Oprah,” Ellen quipped before Meryl added, “You realize how we thirst for that. We really want that kind of elevated, aspirational, can-do, optimistic attachment to the principals of our country.”



