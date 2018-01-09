Meryl Streep Spills on Mariah Carey Golden Globes Incident: 'B**ch Stole My Seat!'

Meryl Streep is spilling on what went down when Mariah Carey accidentally stole her seat at the Golden Globes!

The award-winning actress recounted the incident, which Mariah profusely apologized for, and it sounds like she found the whole thing pretty hilarious.

“B**ch stole my seat!” Meryl jokingly said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She added, “I came over and there she was, you know, next to Spielberg, sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my God they made me sit down because we were moving!’ But I said ‘No, no, stay there! I’ll sit in your lap!’ Because you know, it’d be comfy!”

