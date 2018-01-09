Tessa Thompson Clarifies Comment About Lena Dunham & Time's Up

Tessa Thompson is clarifying a statement she made about Lena Dunham‘s participation in the Time’s Up movement.

If you don’t know, Tessa posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of stars including Michelle Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone, and Lena and thanked them for their participation.

A fan quickly called out the moment that Lena defended an accused man who worked with her on Girls, and Tessa responded, “Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed.”

Now, Tessa is clarifying what she wrote.

“I sometimes lack finesse in navigating social media. Hard to discuss issues with nuance there. A response I made to comments on an Instagram became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any. It’s perhaps more complex than that. But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance. We have spoken and she knows my heart. I feel a responsibility to women that have sometimes felt ignored, dismissed, and underrepresented. They are my beacons. I regret that my words were misinterpreted to distract from the most important thing: The Time’s Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small. It doesn’t belong to any one. It is for us all. The beauty of this huge collaboration has been a group of countless committed people who have come together for a shared purpose. To create change. And it is such a powerful thing. I stand, humbled, with everyone involved. Linked not ranked,” Tessa posted in a statement on Twitter.