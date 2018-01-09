Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 12:52 am

Yolanda Hadid Is 'So In Love' With The New Man In Her Life!

Yolanda Hadid is in a new relationship and she’s so in love!

The 53-year-old reality star opened up about the new man in her life and her plans to keep things private.

“It’s such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter. I am so in love right now,” Yolanda told ET.

Although she wouldn’t share who her mystery man is, she did reveal that he is a businessman, not a celebrity.

“I’m very blessed to have found a beautiful love. I’m excited and it’s all good. I’m off the market…He’s a very private person. I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I’m going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it,” Yolanda said.

