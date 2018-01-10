Busy Philipps Braves the Rainy Weather in WeHo

Busy Philipps flashes a smile white chatting on the phone on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress stayed dry in the rainy weather while wearing a mint-colored jacket, jeans, and rain boots as she spent the afternoon running errands.

The day before, Busy took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie while hanging out with longtime BFF Michelle Williams.

“Blurry mirror selfie with my bb,” Busy captioned the below photo.

