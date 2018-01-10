Danielle Brooks & Pregnant Coco Rocha Attend Fashion Scholarship Fund Dinner
Danielle Brooks strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2018 Fashion Scholarship Fund Dinner on Tuesday night (January 9) at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel in New York City.
The 28-year-old Orange is the New Black star looked super chic a faux fur coat over a black dress as she stepped out for the event.
Joining Danielle at the event was pregnant model Coco Rocha along with designer Christian Siriano and his husband Brad Walsh.
