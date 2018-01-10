Devious Maids' Edy Ganem Cradles Baby Bump at 'Created Equal' Premiere!

Edy Ganem holds her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Created Equal on Monday night (January 8) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her second child, was joined on the carpet by her husband Ryan Oehm.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Edy Ganem

The movie, also starring Aaron Tveit, is set to be released on digital HD and DVD on January 16.

Edy is best known for her work on the hit Lifetime series Devious Maids, which ended in 2016.