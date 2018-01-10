Diana Ross Rocks One-Piece Bathing Suit in Hawaii!

Top Stories
Diana Ross soaks up the sun on a private beach on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in Oahu, Hawaii.

The 73-year-old diva rocked a bright orange one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed her vacation with some of her kids and grandkids.

Later this week, Diana will kick of the 2018 leg of her tour when she takes the stage at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

You can check out all of Diana‘s upcoming tour dates and purchase tickets here!
    Not a pretty sight but she has no f’s to give. She birthed 5 kids and has earned the Diva moniker (“call me Miss Ross”) so good for her.

  • Diane


    Haven’t seen her photographed out and about in years. Now that she has the multi night stand in Las Vegas all of a sudden pap pics appear. None of us are dumb; we all know this is publicity. Even with those not so nice pics of her legs. All publicity is good publicity.