Diana Ross Rocks One-Piece Bathing Suit in Hawaii!

Diana Ross soaks up the sun on a private beach on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in Oahu, Hawaii.

The 73-year-old diva rocked a bright orange one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed her vacation with some of her kids and grandkids.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diana Ross

Later this week, Diana will kick of the 2018 leg of her tour when she takes the stage at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

You can check out all of Diana‘s upcoming tour dates and purchase tickets here!