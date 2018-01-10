Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 11:23 pm

Diane Kruger Spends the Day Running Errands in Beverly Hills

Diane Kruger Spends the Day Running Errands in Beverly Hills

Diane Kruger checks her phone before crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress kept things cool in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and silver heels as she spent the afternoon running errands.

Over the weekend, Diane and boyfriend Norman Reedus made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Golden Globes.

During the awards show, In The Fade starring Diane won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.
