Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 10:09 pm

Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah Winfrey Emotionally Address the Deadly Mudslides in Their Montecito Neighborhood

Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah Winfrey Emotionally Address the Deadly Mudslides in Their Montecito Neighborhood

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about the catastrophic conditions in her neighborhood of Montecito, Calif.

The daytime TV host told viewers about the recent torrential rainfall, which caused flash flooding and deadly mudslides, during her show on Thursday (January 11).

The damage comes only a few weeks after the same community battled the largest wildfire in California history.

Ellen also checked in with her neighbor on the ground, Oprah Winfrey, who provided an update on the current situation in Montecito with the help of firefighters.

“We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to come together and we’re going to do what great Americans do all the time. We’re going to help each other. We’re going to help each other out wherever needed,” Oprah said.

Watch below.


Ellen Talks About Catastrophic Mudslides in Her Montecito Neighborhood


Ellen FaceTimes with Oprah About the Devastation in Montecito
Rozman_20180110_15080_0163r

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey

