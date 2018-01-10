George & Amal Clooney Write Sweet Note to Cast of 'My Fair Lady'

George and Amal Clooney recently enjoyed a night out at the theater – and sent a super sweet thank you note to the cast of the Mill at Sonning’s My Fair Lady!

Bethan Nash, who plays Eliza Doolittle in the musical, posted a photo of a note that the power couple sent backstage to the cast and crew.

“Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theatre. We loved every minute of it. You were all so wonderful. My extended family (half of Beirut) loved it too. Thank you and have a great run. Love, George and Amal,” the note read.

The theater is located outside of London, and the production has been running since November and will wrap up later this month.