Gillian Anderson Confirms She's Leaving 'The X-Files'

Gillian Anderson is officially done with The X-Files.

The 49-year-old actress confirmed that she was done with the series after 11 seasons on Wednesday (January 10) during a panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gillian Anderson

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is. I’m finished and that’s the end of that,” she said. She added that she originally only intended to sign on for the six-episode revival in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again…and getting to play these wonderful characters again. I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself that short stack of episodes felt like we were leaning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye,” she added.

“There’s lots of things that I want to do in my life and in my career and it’s been an extraordinary opportunity and extraordinary character and I am hugely grateful.”

The show’s 11th season premiered on January 3.