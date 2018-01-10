Top Stories
Wed, 10 January 2018 at 9:37 pm

Gina Rodriguez Makes a Phone Call on 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

Gina Rodriguez was all smiles on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit!

The 33-year-old Jane the Virgin star was spotted video chatting while making her arrival on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

Some sources on set say she was on the phone with a lucky fan, though details about the call or Gina‘s role on the series are unclear.

Gina kept it casual in a pink sweatshirt, black and neon green leggings, and grey sneakers.

The day before, Gina took to Instagram to let fans know she was directing an episode of her hit CW series. Check it out below!

#Janethevirgin Add another Latina director to that list. #TimesUp

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
