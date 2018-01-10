Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 9:25 pm

Golden Disc Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!

The winners of the 2018 Golden Disc Awards have been announced!

The 32nd annual ceremony, presented by the Music Industry Association of Korea, celebrates outstanding achievements in the South Korean music industry, and is widely considered to be the Korean equivalent of the Grammys.

The awards ceremony took place between Wednesday and Thursday (January 10-11) at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

One day of the awards show highlights physical album sales awards, while the other highlights digital sales awards. Albums and songs released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017 are eligible for this year’s Golden Disc Awards.

The winners list will continue to be updated throughout the ceremony.

Find out who won inside!

Digital Daesang / Grand Prize
IU – “Through the Night”

Bonsang / Best Artist
BLACKPINK
Heize
Bolbbalgan4
Akdong Musician
Twice
BIGBANG
WINNER
Yoon Jong Shin
Red Velvet
IU
BTS

Best Rock Band
Hyukoh

Best New Artist
Wanna One

Best R&B/Soul
Suran

Best Boy Group
BTOB

Best Girl Group
GFriend
Credit: All Access Production
