Golden Disc Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!
The winners of the 2018 Golden Disc Awards have been announced!
The 32nd annual ceremony, presented by the Music Industry Association of Korea, celebrates outstanding achievements in the South Korean music industry, and is widely considered to be the Korean equivalent of the Grammys.
The awards ceremony took place between Wednesday and Thursday (January 10-11) at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.
One day of the awards show highlights physical album sales awards, while the other highlights digital sales awards. Albums and songs released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017 are eligible for this year’s Golden Disc Awards.
The winners list will continue to be updated throughout the ceremony.
Find out who won inside!
Digital Daesang / Grand Prize
IU – “Through the Night”
Bonsang / Best Artist
BLACKPINK
Heize
Bolbbalgan4
Akdong Musician
Twice
BIGBANG
WINNER
Yoon Jong Shin
Red Velvet
IU
BTS
Best Rock Band
Hyukoh
Best New Artist
Wanna One
Best R&B/Soul
Suran
Best Boy Group
BTOB
Best Girl Group
GFriend