Golden Disc Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!

The winners of the 2018 Golden Disc Awards have been announced!

The 32nd annual ceremony, presented by the Music Industry Association of Korea, celebrates outstanding achievements in the South Korean music industry, and is widely considered to be the Korean equivalent of the Grammys.

The awards ceremony took place between Wednesday and Thursday (January 10-11) at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

One day of the awards show highlights physical album sales awards, while the other highlights digital sales awards. Albums and songs released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017 are eligible for this year’s Golden Disc Awards.

The winners list will continue to be updated throughout the ceremony.

Digital Daesang / Grand Prize

IU – “Through the Night”

Bonsang / Best Artist

BLACKPINK

Heize

Bolbbalgan4

Akdong Musician

Twice

BIGBANG

WINNER

Yoon Jong Shin

Red Velvet

IU

BTS

Best Rock Band

Hyukoh

Best New Artist

Wanna One

Best R&B/Soul

Suran

Best Boy Group

BTOB

Best Girl Group

GFriend