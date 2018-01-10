Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Restaurant in Arizona (Report)

Harvey Weinstein was reportedly attacked by two men who sat at a table next to him at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

One of the men, Steve, spoke to TMZ about what happened. He said he asked Weinstein to take a photo and he was belligerent about it. A restaurant manager responded to this and said Weinstein was “very sweet about it” and said, “I’d rather not take a picture right now.” Steve then went back to his table.

Steve continued that he had “quite a bit to drink,” and at about 9pm, Steve and his male friend left the restaurant at the same time as Weinstein and Weinstein‘s dinner companion, his sober coach. Steve told his friend to begin filming on his cell phone.

Steve says he went up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and punched his twice in the face. A restaurant manager says the punches never hit Harvey.

Weinstein declined to call police.