Helen Mirren & Donald Sutherland Couple Up for 'The Leisure Seeker' Premiere

Helen Mirren cozies up to co-star Donald Sutherland at the premiere of their new movie The Leisure Seeker on Tuesday night (January 9) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 72-year-old actress went pretty in a white dress while the 82-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit with a purple scarf.

In the film, the two player a couple who commander an RV to travel across the United States before their illnesses catch up with them.

The Leisure Seeker hits theaters on January 19.

