iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 12:52 am

James Franco Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says They're 'Not Accurate'

James Franco Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says They're 'Not Accurate'

James Franco is speaking out to respond to allegations of sexual harassment made against him after he showed support for the Time’s Up movement.

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist actor answered Stephen Colbert‘s questions during an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday (January 9) in New York City.

“There were some things on Twitter, I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them,” James said.

Actress Ally Sheedy was among the women who spoke out against James. He directed her in an off-Broadway play in 2014. In response he said, “I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I have total respect for her. She took the tweet down, I can’t speak for her.”

“The others, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for what I’ve done,” James added. “The things I heard are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in anyway. I think its a good thing and I support it.”

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made,” he continued. “If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”


James Franco Supports ‘Time’s Up,’ Addresses Recent Accusations
Photos: CBS
Posted to: James Franco, Stephen Colbert

    Good on Colbert for asking him about it instead of sheepishly avoiding the topic.

  • namers

    If she had something of value to share; taking down the post is cowardly.

  • Diane


  • Curt Noydb

    So why didn’t slimey Stevie tear into Franco like he did Dusting Hoffman? Agenda

  • Silly People

    If Ally Sheedy has a real issue with him, then say so. Tweeting vague, passive aggressive comments that could damage his career is juvenille bs. She just worked with him a few years ago, so I seriously doubt that experience is why she stopped working in film or tv. She hasn’t had a significant role in anything since the 80′s.