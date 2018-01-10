James Franco Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says They're 'Not Accurate'

James Franco is speaking out to respond to allegations of sexual harassment made against him after he showed support for the Time’s Up movement.

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist actor answered Stephen Colbert‘s questions during an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday (January 9) in New York City.

“There were some things on Twitter, I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them,” James said.

Actress Ally Sheedy was among the women who spoke out against James. He directed her in an off-Broadway play in 2014. In response he said, “I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I have total respect for her. She took the tweet down, I can’t speak for her.”

“The others, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for what I’ve done,” James added. “The things I heard are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in anyway. I think its a good thing and I support it.”

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made,” he continued. “If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”



James Franco Supports ‘Time’s Up,’ Addresses Recent Accusations