Jeffrey Wright & Ansel Elgort Will Star in 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation

Jeffrey Wright and Ansel Elgort are starring in a movie together!

The 52-year-old Westworld actor is in negotiations to portray the character Hobie in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” Variety reports.

The 23-year-old Baby Driver star will play Theo, and Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard will take on the role of Boris in the John Crowley-directed film.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, “The Goldfinch” follows “a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.”

In the book, Hobie is Welty Blackwell’s partner, who is Pippa’s legal guardian. Hobie ends up helping Theo secure a stable life.

Production will start at the beginning of 2018.

Warner Bros. will distribute the film in theaters worldwide, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.