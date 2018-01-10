Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 6:19 pm

Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to 'Will & Grace' & Playing Two Different Characters!

Get ready to see Jennifer Lopez on Will & Grace again!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The “Amor Amor Amor” singer, dancer and actress will appear as a guest star on the newly revived hit series – and she’s going to be playing two different characters, according to Variety Fair!

Jennifer will reportedly be playing both herself and her Shades of Blue character, Harlee Santos.

Jennifer first appeared on the show in two episodes during the sixth season, as well as the premiere of the seventh season.

We can’t wait to see this!
