Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 5:16 pm

Jessica Biel Wears a Tuesday Sweater as Her Wednesday Outfit

Jessica Biel Wears a Tuesday Sweater as Her Wednesday Outfit

Jessica Biel looks so chic while arriving for a meeting at her restaurant Au Fudge on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress wore a “Tuesday” sweater despite it being Wednesday!

Jessica is encouraging her fans to treat themselves to a gift now that the holidays are over.

“The holidays are all about giving, but we usually forget ourselves. So why not give yourself a little somethin’ somethin’ to jumpstart your goals for the new year?” Jessica tweeted along with a link to her gift picks on Amazon.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Alberta Ferretti sweater.

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel wears a tuesday sweater as her wednesday outfit 01
jessica biel wears a tuesday sweater as her wednesday outfit 02
jessica biel wears a tuesday sweater as her wednesday outfit 03
jessica biel wears a tuesday sweater as her wednesday outfit 04
jessica biel wears a tuesday sweater as her wednesday outfit 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Biel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Trump's attorney files lawsuit against BuzzFeed - TMZ
  • YouTube finally responds to Logan Paul video - Just Jared Jr
  • The View slams Ivanka Trump's tweet about Oprah - TooFab
  • Rose McGowan shares thoughts on Time's Up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madelaine Petsch shares thoughts on Riverdale conspiracy theories - Just Jared Jr
  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    rumors of her male genitalia are everywhere