Jessica Biel Wears a Tuesday Sweater as Her Wednesday Outfit

Jessica Biel looks so chic while arriving for a meeting at her restaurant Au Fudge on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress wore a “Tuesday” sweater despite it being Wednesday!

Jessica is encouraging her fans to treat themselves to a gift now that the holidays are over.

“The holidays are all about giving, but we usually forget ourselves. So why not give yourself a little somethin’ somethin’ to jumpstart your goals for the new year?” Jessica tweeted along with a link to her gift picks on Amazon.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Alberta Ferretti sweater.