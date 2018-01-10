Kate Middleton Shows Off Baby Bump During Reach Academy Feltham Visit!

Kate Middleton puts her baby bump on display in a floral dress while visiting the Reach Academy on Tuesday (January 10) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, visited the Reach Academy Feltham, a school working in partnership with Place2Be and other organizations to support children, families and the whole school community throughout their school career.

Kate has been patron of Place2Be since 2013, reflecting her interest in children’s mental health and the importance of supporting children and families to give children the best possible start in life.