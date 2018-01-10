Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 1:43 am

Kelly Clarkson Defends Spanking Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson is explaining her stance on disciplining her kids.

During a recent interview, the 35-year-old singer defended her position on spanking her kids – River, 3, and Remy, 1.

“I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into,” Kelly told a Rochester-based radio station last week. “And I don’t mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it.”

Kelly went on to explain that she understands that not everyone shares the same views as her, but this is how she parents her children.

“So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public, ’cause then people are like, you know, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” Kelly said. “I warn her [River]. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.’”
  • gwen

    I agree with her 100%.

  • deusexmachina

    She can hit her kids as much as she wants. But her step children are off limits. Heck if she was the stepmother of my kids, and she dares to lay her plumpy hands on them, I`ll deck her forever bloated self.

  • namers

    My mother believed in spanking, actually hitting/scratching. She saw a paddle hung up near the blackboard and gave my 4th grade teacher permission to use it (she never did). Corporal punishment. Problem is, my mother had very poor communication skills (mental illness) and I have the literal and figurative scars to prove it.

  • ugh

    Bitch.

  • Lo Mo

    YEah, cause spanking is OK. Spanking someone who is dependent on you. YOU are the adult YOU should have enough pedagogic menas to discipline a child. YOU fail if your only argument against a child is violance of any form or level – yeah hit someone who is 1) physically smaller, 2) cant explain themselves 3) dependent on you emotionaly and physically…

    YEah, it is OK if your BOSS hits you, just a small spanking, just so that you know where you stand, bc your boss doesnt know hoe else to convince you

    YEah, it is ok if your HUSBAND hits or spanks you to convince you… just a little pat on your back, no bruises, thats all.

  • Danae

    The hell? The fact that you need to resort to physical violence speaks volumes about your communication skills. Just because it’s a child, it’s smaller than you and might not be able to verbalise their thoughts clearly does not mean that you are superior to them and therefore allowed to hit them.
    “A tricky thing when you’re in public” because WHAT, people actually REACT when you are inflicting harm upon your child? Disgusting.

    The fact that she feels the need to “explain” her choices says it all. She knows very well that her parenting choices are not widely accepted and has to immediately explain herself.

  • deusexmachina

    Did you even read my comment? I SAID, She can do what she wants with her kids even spanking them. But SHE CAN’T DO THAT WITH MY KIDS If she was their stepmother, because I`ll give her the equal beating of her life

  • person

    first of all this lady is most unfortunate looking. she looks like a pig. there I said it please forgive me. Secondly, hitting kids is wrong 100% and disgusting.

  • person

    exactly. hitting kids is not ok and not necessary and is totally screwed up.

  • persononhere

    huge difference between spanking and abuse. she’s not abusing her kids. nothing wrong with it. bet her kids turn out just fine.

  • Stoni

    Post your pic so we can make fun of your looks too. Play fair or shut up.

  • http://www.paulwalkerfoundation.org RayonLight

    I grew up with Mexican parents, my mother was the disciplinarian and she believed in spanking, the death stare came before the spanking; your warning to get your act right. By the time I got spanked, which wasn’t often, I knew I was given several warnings. Now, if my dad had to intervene; I felt like I had really done something wrong; i felt embarrassed if my father reprimanded me; I had so much respect for him. I am thankful to this day; I learned respect and accountability for my actions.

    My husband grew up the same and we both agree that if we ever have children, spanking is not off the table. Kids today are completely out of touch; to many parents glued to their phones instead of parenting their children. So many are growing up entitled and lack of respect for authority.