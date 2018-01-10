Kelly Clarkson Defends Spanking Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson is explaining her stance on disciplining her kids.

During a recent interview, the 35-year-old singer defended her position on spanking her kids – River, 3, and Remy, 1.

“I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into,” Kelly told a Rochester-based radio station last week. “And I don’t mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it.”

Kelly went on to explain that she understands that not everyone shares the same views as her, but this is how she parents her children.

“So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public, ’cause then people are like, you know, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” Kelly said. “I warn her [River]. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.’”