Wed, 10 January 2018 at 3:30 am

Kesha & Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Couple Up for Lunch in LA

Kesha & Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Couple Up for Lunch in LA

Kesha cozies up to longtime boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter as they brave the rain on Monday afternoon (January 9) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer kept things cool and casual in a black hoodie and red printed leggings as she and her boyfriend enjoyed a quiet lunch date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

Kesha recently took to Instagram to ring in their New Year with a cute post while cuddling her cat.

“happy new years animals, here’s to a beautiful, peaceful, positive & fucking awesome year👻i hope you rang in the new year smooching a cat, or something or someone you love dearly bc lord knows cats rule,” Kesha captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brad Ashenfelter, Kesha

  • Diane


